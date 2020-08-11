Dua Lipa Stuns In Chanel With This Beautiful Summer Set

Even though Dua Lipa has a lot going on in her professional life, she still makes time to play dress up and post some incredible looks onto her Instagram page.

The singer looks both casual and classy in her latest flicks, wearing a custom Chanel two-piece that resembles the fashion house‘s classic tweed jackets they have long been known for. The look appears in the brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection, but Dua’s interpretation sees the ensemble with some lighter fabric that’s perfect for summer, also pairing the top with some short shorts to beat the heat.

Dua Lipa‘s slicked back high ponytail and the simple chain details in her necklace, bracelets, and ring really tie the entire look together.

Lipa captioned her photo set, “don’t talk to me or my son ever again,” which refers to the adorable pup she‘s holding in some of the pictures. The dog in the photos is her new puppy named Dexter, a rescue she recently adopted with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

Anwar definitely approves of the outfit and his girlfriend‘s photo op as a whole, commenting on the post with some rainbow and crying emojis to show how much he loves Dua and their dog. Plus, the fact that Lipa’s jet black hair matches perfectly with Dexter’s coat makes the whole photo even more visually pleasing.

Aside from posting some seriously stunning looks this summer, Dua Lipa is also making sure her fans are happy. The United Kingdom native just released her best of summer sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, back in March. As if that wasn‘t already enough, she has a remix album, titled, Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, which she recently revealed is coming out on August 21.

The project is set to feature a few guest appearances from some music legends, including Missy Elliott and Madonna on the very same track. While she hasn‘t given us many more clues about what we can expect from the album, she did reveal that Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson will appear on a remix of the single “Physical” also saying that the project will include, “all Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves.” She went on to say the album has ”many more surprises” included.