Maluma Was Spotted Kissing and Getting Cozy With His Lunch Date

It’s getting hot in here! Columbian superstar, Maluma was spotted grabbing lunch in New York City on Monday...but he wasn’t alone. The 26-year-old was accompanied by a mystery woman and he wasn’t shy about showing her off.

The pair were eating lunch outside at NOMO Kitchen, according to Just Jared. Between bites of food, the couple was seen kissing and packing on the PDA. It’s unknown who the brunette woman is that caught Maluma’s interest but the duo makes for an adorable couple.

The singer doesn’t hold much back about his love life as he’s been candid about who he has a crunch on in Hollywood. In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Maluma admitted to having a crush on model, Kendall Jenner. “Everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. I’m going to say it again, she’s my crush!” he said.

In the same interview, Maluma also opened up about wanting a girlfriend and marriage one day. “I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family – that’s one of my biggest dreams in my life – but I think I’m too young for that. I just turned 26 years old, and I don’t feel like that’s what I want right now, and my career is just starting,” he said.

Despite what Maluma has said about being young and his career just taking off, he seems to be making time for lunch dates with his new mystery woman. Time will only tell where this relationship goes.