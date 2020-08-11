Jennifer Lopez Seen Out in New York City Wearing Bedazzled and Psychedelic Athleisure Looks

Jennifer Lopez has always been a fashionista in her own right. Whether she’s performing on stage in a bedazzled bodysuit or hitting the streets in a hoodie, the 51-year-old triple threat always looks amazing.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, quarantine hasn’t slowed Lopez down as she’s recently been seen around New York City working on upcoming projects. On Monday, Lopez was spotted out and about leaving her Manhattan apartment to grab lunch with fiancé Alex Rodriquez and her 12-year-old son Max. The singer’s outfit of choice was a comfortable athleisure look with a JLO flair to it.
Lopez displayed her toned abs in a casual white crop top that was subtly bedazzled with the words, “Guess in the Sky with Diamonds,” paired with grey joggers, neon Nike sneakers, white cat-eye sunglasses, big hoops, and a tie-dyed face mask. Lopez’s famous bedazzled cup was also in tow. Although joggers are an interesting choice for the hot August weather in New York City, the Hustler’s actress made the fit work.
Clearly Lopez is on a casual wear kick this week as she was then seen the next day in a head to toe sweat outfit. The 51-year-old joined in on the tie-dyed trend as she was wearing a matching psychedelic Ralph Lauren hoodie and joggers paired with white and neon Nike sneakers, rose gold sunglasses, and a tie-dyed face mask. The outfit couldn’t be missed with its bright yellow, pink, blue, and green colors. JLO’s bedazzled cup was the cherry on top to this on-trend fit.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the actress showing off her casual style as just last week JLO posted an Instagram posing in Central Park with 12-year-old twins Emme and Max wearing a matching lavender T-shirt and joggers with colorful sneakers.
Lopez and A-Rod are in town reportedly because JLO is once again working with Colombian singer Maluma to shoot a music video together. Being a born and raised Bronx girl engaged to a retired New York Yankee player, New York City is home to the pair. According to the Daily Mail, JLO and A-Rod own a $15.3 million three-bedroom condo on Park Avenue and a $22 million four-bedroom condo in The Whitman building.
Lopez and A-Rod have been engaged since March 2019 but have had to put all wedding plans on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.