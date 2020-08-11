Jennifer Lopez Seen Out in New York City Wearing Bedazzled and Psychedelic Athleisure Looks

Jennifer Lopez has always been a fashionista in her own right. Whether she’s performing on stage in a bedazzled bodysuit or hitting the streets in a hoodie, the 51-year-old triple threat always looks amazing.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, quarantine hasn’t slowed Lopez down as she’s recently been seen around New York City working on upcoming projects. On Monday, Lopez was spotted out and about leaving her Manhattan apartment to grab lunch with fiancé Alex Rodriquez and her 12-year-old son Max. The singer’s outfit of choice was a comfortable athleisure look with a JLO flair to it.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez Seen Out in New York City

Lopez displayed her toned abs in a casual white crop top that was subtly bedazzled with the words, “Guess in the Sky with Diamonds,” paired with grey joggers, neon Nike sneakers, white cat-eye sunglasses, big hoops, and a tie-dyed face mask. Lopez’s famous bedazzled cup was also in tow. Although joggers are an interesting choice for the hot August weather in New York City, the Hustler’s actress made the fit work.