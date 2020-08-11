Kylie Jenner’s family wishes her a happy birthday with unseen throwback pictures

In a blink of an eye, Kylie Jenner went from the youngest Kardashian to a 23-year-old businesswoman. Jenner posted an adorable picture with her daughter Stormi on Instagram captioned “The best gift of all.”

Jenner is notorious for throwing spectacular birthday parties. From her Barbie-themed 21st birthday to Stormi’s theme park extravaganza and her 22nd birthday celebration on a 250 million dollar yacht- Jenner knows how to party. Unfortunately with the current pandemic, it’s a little difficult to do have a party like that, even if you‘re a celebrity. Instead, it seems like Kylie is having a laid back birthday with a plain but chic all-white birthday cake. But if we know the Kardashians there’s likely a glamorous party with her face on a bounce house in the future! Many celebrities have posted on their Instagram celebrating Jenner’s birthday including Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, and Yris Palmer. And of course, she is getting an outpouring of love from her family who has been sharing some hilarious throwback photos on the gram.

Momager Kris Jenner started the walk through memory lane with old photos and called her “the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.” Hopefully, the rest of her daughters don’t see!