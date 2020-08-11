Joe Jonas Shares First Selfie With Sophie Turner Since Welcoming Daughter Willa

Joe Jonas shared their first post-birth Instagram Story this past weekend, looking well-rested and at home using the Vogue cover challenge filter. The couple keep setting a good example by sharing a very on brand reminder to their followers in their latest selfie, “WEAR A MASK. THAT’S THE TEA”.

©@joejonas Joe Jonas First New Photo With Sophie Turner Since Welcoming Daughter Willa



Jonas and Turner have yet to share baby photos or speak about their daughter’s birth, but their reps confirmed her arrival in a statement released to People on Monday, July 27 announcing the couple’s excitement, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon.”

Fans of the 24-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ star, and the 30-year-old musician, took to social media to congratulate the new parents and showed appreciation for the couple’s choice in naming their daughter “Willa”.

Social media users were very quick to point out the connection between Willa’s name and Turner’s rol Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’. The meaning behind the decision remains unknown, and whether or not the couple were inspired by the popular TV series when deciding their daughter’s name, the traditional meaning ranges from “defender” to “protector” and “princess of the north”, is definitely amazing and beautiful itself.

Fans of the singer also pointed out Jonas may have given a subtle hint a few days before the news went public, as he released a brand new EP/playlist titled ‘Dance With Joe’, with six songs from both Jonas Brothers and DNCE. “So when Joe released the Dance with Joe EP, he really was celebrating the birth of his daughter,” one fan wrote on twitter.