Kylie Jenner’s family wishes her a happy birthday with unseen throwback pictures

Celebrations are in order for another quarantine cutie’s birthday!

In a blink of an eye,  Kylie Jenner  went from the youngest Kardashian to a 23-year-old businesswoman. Jenner posted an adorable picture with her daughter Stormi on Instagram captioned “The best gift of all.”

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Jenner is notorious for throwing spectacular birthday parties. From her Barbie-themed 21st birthday to Stormi’s theme park extravaganza and her 22nd birthday celebration on a 250 million dollar yacht- Jenner knows how to party. Unfortunately with the current pandemic, it’s a little difficult to do have a party like that, even if you‘re a celebrity. Instead, it seems like Kylie is having a laid back birthday with a plain but chic all-white birthday cake. But if we know the Kardashians there’s likely a glamorous party with her face on a bounce house in the future! Many celebrities have posted on their Instagram celebrating Jenner’s birthday including Hailey Bieber,  Cara Delevingne, and Yris Palmer. And of course, she is getting an outpouring of love from her family who has been sharing some hilarious throwback photos on the gram.

Momager Kris Jenner started the walk through memory lane with old photos and called her “the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.” Hopefully, the rest of her daughters don’t see!

 

Khloe Kardashian then posted a series of photos from old family albums with a heartfelt message to Kylie saying, “You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter, and businesswoman you are. Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold.”

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Kim Kardashian also wished her baby sis a happy birthday with a series of photos documenting a serious glow up. In her caption, Kardashian called her the “funniest and most loyal person on the planet.”

 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Robert Kardashian also wished their little sister a happy birthday on their Instagram stories. Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott and Caitlyn Jenner have yet to post on social media about her birthday.

