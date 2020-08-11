From Bond Girl to yas girl! Halle Berry shows toned body in $25 orange bikini

Yas girl! Halle Berry hasn‘t aged in years and she proves it by channeling her Die Another Day character from the 2002 James Bond movie, Jinx Johnson. The 53-year-old actress shared on Instagram her toned beach body sporting a beautiful and now price-reduced $25 neon crop orange bikini from Boohoo paired with a straw hat.

Berry accompanied the photo with the caption “Never been a shady beach. 😂” and fans’ reaction is priceless. “Still fine as 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one Instagram user while others couldn’t help to notice her well-maintained figure. ”She’s gorgeous. Beach bod [sic] ready 😍💘😘.” Her 6.3 million followers immediately remembered the iconic scene and didn’t wait to mention the similarities. “Once again amazing us with an orange bikini,” another user wrote reminiscing when in the film she emerged from the sea making history as the first heroic African-American Bond girl.

Although it‘s been 18 years since Halle Berry wowed everyone in Die Another Day, it is noticeable that the actress has always taken good care of her diet and reportedly exercises for four hours every day. “One abs move I do incorporate into my workouts pretty often is planks. I never did planks back in the day, but they’ve made a huge difference for my core strength and definition,” Berry revealed in the May 2020 edition of Women’s Health. ”Sometimes, I’ll just hold a plank for as long as I can. My abs start to ache first, but pretty soon my entire body feels like it’s on fire.”

The actress also shared her full-body workout and challenged everyone to try it. Her routine consist of:

40 lunges with biceps curls, wearing ankle weights and wrist weights, and holding my foam dumbbells.

20 squats to overhead presses, wearing a booty band and holding my foam dumbbells.

38 lunges with biceps curls.

19 squats to overhead presses.

36 lunges with biceps curls.

18 squats to overhead presses.

“I promise you‘ll never force yourself to do crunches again,” wrote Berry assuring that this is her secret to having super strong and defined abs without situps or her not-so-favorite crunches.

For months, every Friday, Halle Berry has been sharing pictures of her workouts with inspirational messages. In November 2019, Berry took Instagram to reveal her newly sculpted abdomen. “There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!” she captioned the photo of her wearing a black and white outfit and a bandana, plus the most important accessory, her smile. “This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments, and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pays off? Worth every damn second,” she continued inspiring her followers to keep pushing harder, stay hopeful during the journey, and stay committed to the goal to finally enjoy the results.