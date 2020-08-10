Fans Are Convinced Bad Bunny Is Engaged After His Girlfriend’s Latest Instagram Post

While Bad Bunny used to keep his love life fairly private, the singer has started to share more and more of his personal life recently. He was first publicly spotted with his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, at a Lakers game back in March, which had a lot of fans disappointed that the star was already taken.
Once the coronavirus pandemic struck, Benito started to share even more of his life with Berlingeri, posting videos that showed what they‘re both doing to pass the time while they stay safe and quarantined in Puerto Rico.
In his first post captioned, “DÍA 5 DE CUARENTENA” or ”Day 5 of Quarantine,” Bad Bunny shared a video compilation including clips of how he spent the day locked at home, which includes footage of him and Gabriela dancing, arm wrestling, and playing a game of Jenga. Ever since they made their relationship public, we rarely see the artist without his girlfriend by his side.
While Gabriela doesn‘t post on Instagram very frequently, her most recent upload made quite the impact. She shared a video of her, taken by Bad Bunny, that shows them sitting in the car together and listening to some music. She captioned the post, “mi canción favorita y me la quitan” or ”my favorite song and they take it away from me,” with the video showing Benito turning off her favorite song in the middle of Gabriela really feeling the music.
While the post itself is a cute moment that shows how playful the couple is with one another, eagle-eyed fans quickly realized that there was something different about Berlingeri. As she holds up a drink with her left hand, it‘s hard not to notice that massive ring on her finger. While neither party has commented on the matter, the big ring--and the fact that the couple posted a video with it in full view--has fans convinced that these two are engaged.
Benito and Berlingeri have been absolutely inseparable since the beginning of the year, so it wouldn‘t be surprising if he really did pop the question.
Back in May, Gabriela shot the editorial photos for the singer‘s Rolling Stone cover, and for his Playboy digital cover in July, her hand made a guest appearance in one of the pictures. Bad Bunny is also making his girlfriend a part of his music, as well, featuring Berlingeri on his track “En Casita,” which appeared on the artist’s surprise album, Las Que No Iban A Salir, which came out back in May.
Benito himself hasn‘t posted on social media in months after uploading photos to Instagram with the caption “bye, me fui” or ”bye, I left” on May 19. Nobody knows when the artist will make his online return, but announcing an engagement sure would be a great reason to step back from his social media cleanse.