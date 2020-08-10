Fans Are Convinced Bad Bunny Is Engaged After His Girlfriend’s Latest Instagram Post

While Bad Bunny used to keep his love life fairly private, the singer has started to share more and more of his personal life recently. He was first publicly spotted with his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, at a Lakers game back in March, which had a lot of fans disappointed that the star was already taken.

Once the coronavirus pandemic struck, Benito started to share even more of his life with Berlingeri, posting videos that showed what they‘re both doing to pass the time while they stay safe and quarantined in Puerto Rico.

In his first post captioned, “DÍA 5 DE CUARENTENA” or ”Day 5 of Quarantine,” Bad Bunny shared a video compilation including clips of how he spent the day locked at home, which includes footage of him and Gabriela dancing, arm wrestling, and playing a game of Jenga. Ever since they made their relationship public, we rarely see the artist without his girlfriend by his side.

While Gabriela doesn‘t post on Instagram very frequently, her most recent upload made quite the impact. She shared a video of her, taken by Bad Bunny, that shows them sitting in the car together and listening to some music. She captioned the post, “mi canción favorita y me la quitan” or ”my favorite song and they take it away from me,” with the video showing Benito turning off her favorite song in the middle of Gabriela really feeling the music.