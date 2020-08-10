New Neighbors Meghan Markle And Adele Reportedly Do Pilates Together In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle is really settling into her new life as an Angeleno. One of the Duchess‘ closest friends--who also comes from across the pond--is Adele who, according to reports from The Mirror, lives just a couple minutes away from Markle’s new pad in Beverly Hills. The publication says that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, “often stop by and say hello,” to their new neighbor. Plus, Adele has been coming over to the actress’ house to work out with her.

“Meghan and Adele have been having Pilates lessons,” a source told The Mirror. ”They are loving it. The instructor has also been giving lessons to Harry. It’s a great stress-buster.”

It‘s no secret that Adele recently went through some major life changes, shocking millions of fans when she returned to Instagram earlier this year to show off her insanely slim physique. Adele’s former personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, explained those positive changes back in May, talking about how the singer has embraced a new lifestyle both for her own benefit and for her son, Angelo.

“Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes,” Geracimo explained. ”It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and ‘is sweating’! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.”

After months of speculation that they were taking the leap, Markle and Prince Harry finally made the move to Los Angeles back in March. The couple, along with their baby Archie, were living in Canada at the beginning of 2020 but managed to leave their mansion in Vancouver just in time, taking a private jet from Canada to California shortly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian-United States border was closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.