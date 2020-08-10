Nicola Peltz‘s Recent Post Has Fans Wondering If Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Already Married

Brooklyn Beckham recently proposed to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz--but only a month after the couple announced their engagement, certain clues have fans are wondering if the couple is already married.

Beckham announced the big news in a sweet Instagram post on July 11, writing, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world.” He continued, ”I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.” The photo shows the couple looking lovingly into one another‘s eyes, with Nicola showing off the beautiful new engagement ring Beckham used to propose.

Peltz posted about the exciting announcement as well, posting the same photo as her fiancé and writing, “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”



Fast forward to August 9, and now, Brooklyn is already wearing a gold band on his ring finger. Peltz shared the picture that has everyone talking onto her Instagram stories over the weekend, posting a photo of her hand intertwined with her fiancé‘s, which has his shiny gold jewelry on full display.