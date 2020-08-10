Fans are convinced Eva Longoria and son Santiago look like ‘twins’ in new adorable photo

No summer blues here! Eva Longoria and her son Santiago were all smiles during a recent beach outing. The Desperate Housewives alum took to social media on Sunday to share a new photo of herself carrying her little boy in the sand. “Smiles all around..... 😀,” she captioned the picture. Santiago, two, looked adorable flashing a toothy grin as his proud mom gazed at him. Several fans noted the resemblance between the mother-son duo. “Twins!!,” one fan wrote, while a second commented: “omg your twin!!!❤️.” Another fan added, “On this picture he looks like you😘.”

The mom of one’s trim physique was on display in the new picture wearing a red bikini by Melissa Odabash. The 45-year-old actress has been showing off her figure in a number of swimsuit photos as of late. On Monday, Eva posted another bikini snapshot of herself jumping at the beach. “Let’s jump into Monday like.......,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The director spoke to Us Weekly last year about her post-baby weight loss diet. “I’m eating air,” she joked. “But, no, I haven’t drunk wine. I haven’t eaten sugar. I haven’t seen a carb in awhile.” Eva and her husband José Bastón welcomed their son Santiago in 2018. HOLA! USA exclusively confirmed the arrival of the Hollywood star’s first child at the time.