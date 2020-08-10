Antonio Banderas Reveals His Positive Coronavirus Results On His 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas is one of the latest celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. The Mask of Zorro actor took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal his diagnosis in Spanish to fans on Monday, the same day as his 60th birthday. Banderas was in Málaga, Spain celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday just a few days before he announced the news but it’s unknown how or where Banderas contracted the virus.

Despite feeling symptoms of fatigue, Banderas seems to be in good spirits according to his post where he reassured fans that he’s confident he’ll make a quick recovery. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” he Tweeted.

Banderas is looking at the glass half full trying to make the most of his time in quarantine, as he also wrote, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”