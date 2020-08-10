Antonio Banderas Reveals His Positive Coronavirus Results On His 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas is one of the latest celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. The Mask of Zorro actor took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal his diagnosis in Spanish to fans on Monday, the same day as his 60th birthday. Banderas was in Málaga, Spain celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday just a few days before he announced the news but it’s unknown how or where Banderas contracted the virus.
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
Despite feeling symptoms of fatigue, Banderas seems to be in good spirits according to his post where he reassured fans that he’s confident he’ll make a quick recovery. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” he Tweeted.
Banderas is looking at the glass half full trying to make the most of his time in quarantine, as he also wrote, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”
Banderas received an outpouring of support and well wishes from fellow actors such as Santi Rodriguez, who Tweeted “Dear Antonio, good cheer, good luck and, in any case, even if the circumstances are not the best to celebrate anything, I hope you have the best possible birthday. A big hug as big as you.”
Actor, Dani Rovira also Tweeted Banderas saying that Rovira sends him a big hug, advises Banderas to take care of himself during this time, and reassures him that this will just be another page in his life that he’ll get through.
Banderas was in the midst of filming a new comedy, Official Competition with Penélope Cruz earlier this year before the shooting came to a halt due to the ongoing pandemic. Banderas is best known for his work in The Mask of Zorro, Pain and Glory, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.