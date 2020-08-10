Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt introduce daughter Lyla: See her first baby photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt “couldn’t be happier” with the arrival of their daughter. The proud mom and dad introduced their baby girl on Monday with a sweet photo of their newborn’s hand. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” the pair penned on social media.

The Marvel actor, 41, also shared two Bible verses in his caption. “Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy,” Chris wrote. “Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one‘s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

Lyla’s middle name “Maria” appears to be a sweet tribute to her maternal grandmother, Maria Shriver . Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed on Sunday that his 30-year-old sister had welcomed her first child. “They’re doing great,” Patrick said in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight . “Just got her a little gift,” he added, while waving a package with a pink bow. Lyla joins big brother Jack, whom Chris shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. It was reported in April that Katherine and Chris, who tied the knot last June, were expecting their first child together.