‘Proud’ grandfather Arnold Schwarzenegger visits daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt’s newborn baby

Arnold Schwarzenegger ’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is a mom! The Gift of Forgiveness author has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt . The new mom’s younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the baby news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. When asked how his sister and her bundle of joy were doing, Patrick replied, “They’re doing great.” “Just got her a little gift,” he added, while waving a present with a pink bow.
According to People magazine, Katherine and Chris are the proud parents of a baby girl. “They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good,” a source told People magazine. “She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”
Maria Shriver and Arnold reportedly visited their daughter and newborn granddaughter as soon as they got home from the hospital. “They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs,” the source said.
The couple’s baby girl is Chris’ second child. The Marvel star is also a father to seven-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Chris and Katherine tied the knot last June. News broke in April that the 30-year-old author and actor, 41, were expecting their first child together. Katherine previously praised Chris for his support during her pregnancy. On an Instagram Live, she said, “I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also like very understanding about my need to like sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. So that’s been helpful.”
Back in May, Arnold expressed his excitement over becoming a first-time grandfather. “I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun,” The Terminator star told Jimmy Fallon. The former governor also spoke about his grandchild’s Schwarzenegger-Pratt-Kennedy “gene pool”—Katherine’s mother Maria is the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy. “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs,” Arnold joked. “Think about it. That is a lot of power here.”