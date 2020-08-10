‘Proud’ grandfather Arnold Schwarzenegger visits daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt’s newborn baby

Arnold Schwarzenegger ’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is a mom! The Gift of Forgiveness author has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt . The new mom’s younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the baby news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. When asked how his sister and her bundle of joy were doing, Patrick replied, “They’re doing great.” “Just got her a little gift,” he added, while waving a present with a pink bow.

©Getty Images Katherine and Chris have welcomed their first child together

According to People magazine, Katherine and Chris are the proud parents of a baby girl. “They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good,” a source told People magazine. “She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

Maria Shriver and Arnold reportedly visited their daughter and newborn granddaughter as soon as they got home from the hospital. “They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs,” the source said.