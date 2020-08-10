Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Mexican Icon Pedro Infante, releases the Deluxe Edition of her debut album

Lupita Infante is a rising Mexican-American singer and songwriter with an impressive family heritage and legacy. She is an accomplished and talented musician that happens to be the granddaughter of the legend Pedro Infante (1917-1957), an icon in the Golden Era of Mexican Cinema, and daughter of Pedro Infante, Jr. (1950-2009).

Despite the many challenges 2020 has brought, Infante is ready to celebrate the release of the Deluxe Edition of her debut album ‘La Serenata’. Now with 13 tracks, this record is a true treasure and keepsake of ranchera music.

©@luinfante Lupita Infante, ‘La Serenata’ Deluxe Version is available in all music platforms

Lupita delights her fans by combining a solid academic background with the intuition and talent that are her birthright. This release includes two new recordings and two songs that had previously only been available as singles.

The first new song is the acoustic Sierreño version of her romantic single ‘El Amor de Mi Vida’ (The Love of My Life), which she originally released in 2018 to a norteño/mariachi backing. The second new track is an acoustic-trio styled version of the title track, which she co-wrote.

The title track is an old-fashioned serenade that lives up to its name, while playing with stereotypes: “Who says that women can’t sing a serenade?”

Since the original release of La Serenata, Infante has made major appearances including the fifth annual Latin American Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami among other important events.

La Serenata Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

1. Ya Ni Me Acuerdo (Pedro Reyna)

2. Por Tu Amor (Celin Cortes, Oscar Almaguer, Nelson Teran & Lupita M. Infante)

3. Serenata (Erika Vidrio & Lupita M. Infante)

4. Yo Por Ti (Sebastián Curiel)

5. Yo He Nacido Mexicano (Gabriel Luna De La Fuente & Gabriel Ruiz)

6. Dejaré (Luciano Luna & Lupita M. Infante)

7. Sabor A Mi (Alvaro Carrillo)

8. Tu Con Ella Y Yo Con El (Nadia Vasquez & Lupita M. Infante)

9. El Son De La Negra (Blas Galindo), Cielito Lindo (Quirino Mendoza), Volver Volver (Fernando Z. Maldonado), Si Nos Dejan (José Alfredo Jimenez)

10. Be True To Me “Sabor A Mi” - Versión en Inglés (Alvaro Carrillo & Mel Mitchell)

11. Dejaré - Versión Sierreño (Luciano Luna & Lupita M. Infante)

12. El Amor De Mi Vida - Versión Sierreño (Reynaldo “Rey” Rodriguez Jr.) - previously unreleased

13. Serenata - Versión acústica (Erika Vidrio & Lupita M. Infante) – previously unreleased

