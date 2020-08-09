JLo shares mysterious new video: see Maluma’s hilarious comment

Jennifer Lopez may have only been off Instagram for a few days, but her absence was palpable. The 51-year-old superstar, who normally flaunts content of herself on the reg, resurfaced Sunday, August 9 with a mysterious video. Recording from her NYC balcony, JLo dons a robe and bares her makeup-free morning face to the world in the clip. “Happy Sunday, everybody!” she says in a quiet voice.
“It’s super early for me,” she continues. “You know, I’ve been shooting a video for the past two days and I should be sleeping right now, but I don’t know, maybe I’m excited to get back to the set. I feel a lot of adrenaline. I can’t sleep.” Jennifer then coyly adds: “If you wanna know what we’ve been working on… should I tell you? Well if you want to know, comment below.”
“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited!” she wrote in the caption, then returning to her mysterious mode: “Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!” Obviously, the comments poured in. I mean, her 128+ million followers would definitely like to know. And so would her Marry Me co-star Maluma , it seems.
“Tell us please,” he wrote with prayer hands emoji. JLo responded with a pair of cry-laughing emojis. Fans were quick to put the pieces together, theorizing that the music video is probably for the entertainer’s song with the 26-year-old Colombian crooner. Of course, only time will tell. Back in July, the duo teased that they were in the studio together , with JLo asking fans if they were ready for the collab.
“New post,” Jennifer wrote over a photo in her Instagram Story, a little trick she often does just in case fans miss a post on her main feed (as if they would #LOL). The snap showed off another look at her glowing face and the street view from her NYC digs. We dig the unfiltered glimpses into the superstar’s life, even when she’s teasing us.