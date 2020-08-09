JLo shares mysterious new video: see Maluma’s hilarious comment

Jennifer Lopez may have only been off Instagram for a few days, but her absence was palpable. The 51-year-old superstar, who normally flaunts content of herself on the reg, resurfaced Sunday, August 9 with a mysterious video. Recording from her NYC balcony, JLo dons a robe and bares her makeup-free morning face to the world in the clip. “Happy Sunday, everybody!” she says in a quiet voice.

“It’s super early for me,” she continues. “You know, I’ve been shooting a video for the past two days and I should be sleeping right now, but I don’t know, maybe I’m excited to get back to the set. I feel a lot of adrenaline. I can’t sleep.” Jennifer then coyly adds: “If you wanna know what we’ve been working on… should I tell you? Well if you want to know, comment below.”

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez took to her balcony for a morning tease

“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited!” she wrote in the caption, then returning to her mysterious mode: “Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!” Obviously, the comments poured in. I mean, her 128+ million followers would definitely like to know. And so would her Marry Me co-star Maluma , it seems.