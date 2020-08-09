Shark Week 2020 schedule: How to watch online

Sunday, August 9:

8 p.m.: “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off” - Three teams of researchers return to one of the last hunting grounds for AIR JAWS. They will use decoys, drones, and underwater cameras to count the number of breaches and collect data on hunting techniques to see if the shark population is rebounding.

9 p.m: “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” - Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson will go head to head with some of the ocean’s top apex predators, including the black tip reef shark. With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark… all in the name of research.

10 p.m.: “Shark Lockdown” - In the waters off New Zealand, the largest female great whites are measuring over 20ft long, earning the nickname “the 747s.” With no human interaction during COVID-19, researchers built a self-propelled cage to see how hunting patterns have changed.

Monday, August 10

8 p.m.: “Abandoned Waters” - With no human interaction for the first time in decades, some of the biggest great white sharks on earth are returning to their natural behaviors…allowing scientists to study them up close and personal in ways that were nearly impossible before.

9 p.m: “ShaqAttack” - After Shaq Does Shark Week, Shaquille O’Neal is back, and now he’s on a mission to determine what shark has the perfect predatory attack. Shaq is deploying YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober to put various species to the test and uncover the most mind-blowing hunting techniques of this ultimate predator.

10 p.m.: “Jaws Awakens” - Shark expert Chris Fallows joins Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell to search for the largest male great white shark in the world. Together, Chris, Jeff, and Dickie explore the waters of New Zealand trying to find a nearly 20-foot long, two-ton shark named Fred.

Tuesday, August 11

8 p.m.: “Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks” - Wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante dives into some of the most treacherous, shark-infested waters in the southern hemisphere all in an attempt to rediscover three unique sharks lost to science for as long as 100 years.

9 p.m: “Will Smith: Off The Deep End” - Will Smith is diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark-infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators.

10 p.m.: “Great White Serial Killer Extinction” - The Great White Serial Killer returns and it’s on a killing spree that may push the California Sea Otter to extinction. Investigators deploy an otter dummy to get a closer look and witness one of the most spectacular attacks in Shark Week history.

Wednesday, August 12

8 p.m.: “Monsters Under the Bridge” - Scientists believe that monster sharks make their home under the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Fishermen claim that one of the sharks is a 15-foot-long, half-ton great hammerhead named Big Moe. If this is true, he will be the largest hammerhead on the planet.

9 p.m: “Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair” - Last year, Adam Devine and a team of marine biologists deployed a CATS camera tag on a massive tiger shark that yielded a surprising scientiﬁc discovery; a secret tiger shark lair.

10 p.m.: “Great White Double Trouble” - Australia is in the midst of a rising wave of shark attacks, with great whites leading the way. Scientists have just discovered that Aussies are facing not one population of great whites, but two! Researchers want to know who rules the waters.