Check out Charlize Theron’s casual style during a special socially-distanced drive-in screening

Charlize Theron is embracing her chill style this summer. The actress hosted a special socially-distanced drive-in screening of her 2015 film ‘Mad Max: Fury Road in Los Angeles’. During the event, the 44-year-old actress was joined by co-star Nicholas Hoult and host Aisha Tyler for the Q&A portion of the event.

The event benefited the ‘Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’ (CTAOP). It took place at the the popular LA shopping mall ‘The Grove’ where all proper measures were taken for such an event during the pandemic. Proceeds from the screening will benefit CTAOP and their work championing young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth.



In case you missed it, the actress was dressed casually in cream-colored denim pants, Rothy’s lace up sneakers and a black Dior t-shirt that read: ‘We should all be feminists’ on the front.

©BFA for Caruso Charlize Theron wore Rothy’s Lace Up sneaker with black Dior “We Should All Be Feminists” tee and white jeans



Ahead of the screening, the Academy Award-winning actress, who played Furiosa in the post-apocalyptic action film, joined co-star Nicholas Hoult on stage for a special Q&A.

The screening was produced by CTAOP, The Grove and CHCre8tive. Lead sponsors included: Dior, CITI, Porsche, Icelandic Water, the Living Peace Foundation and the Berlanti Family Foundation.

