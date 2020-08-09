Don’t miss Zach Braff’s special tribute to late friend Nick Cordero

Zach Braff has honored his late friend, Nick Cordero by getting a tattoo of the Broadway star. The actor had an image of the performer who lost his battle with COVID-19 last month dancing in a three piece suit inked onto his arm.

The tattoo shows a man singing and dancing while wearing a three-piece suit, similar to Cordero‘s Bullets Over Broadway costume. Baff shared the post in his Instagram Story.



The artist, Dr. Wu, who created it and wrote ‘in loving memory to the greatest’.



Cordero spent three months in a coma at Los Angeles, Cedar Sinai medical center, before he passed away at age 41. The broadway artist is survived by his wife Amana Kloots, whom he married in 2017, and their one-year old son Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

