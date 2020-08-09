Lizzo Signs TV Deal With Amazon Studios

The Grammy-winning musician will work with Amazon Studios to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

The deal was announced as Lizzo made a surprise appearance during the company‘s digital presentation at the virtual television critics association event. ﻿It‘s not clear yet what kinds of television projects the Grammy winner might be cooking up for Amazon. On the Amazon Studio’s Instagram account, the company was very vocal about this new deal. ‘And yes, we are fellin’ good as hell”. they stated.