Serena Williams and daughter Olympia’s latest ‘dress up’ date will melt your heart

If you thought Serena Williams ’ relationship with her daughter Olympia Ohanian couldn’t get any cuter, you thought wrong. The darling duo shared an adorable family moment on Friday, August 7, that gave us all the feels. While playing dress up, a frequent activity in the Williams-Ohanian household, the two-year-old lent her 38-year-old mom a helping hand. She sweetly zipped her into an adult version of the Sleeping Beauty princess costume so they could match. Serena shared a photo of the Kodak moment, alongside a heart-melting caption.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia channeled Sleeping Beauty

“She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers,” the mom-of-one wrote. Fans and celebrity friends alike couldn’t help but get emotional over the moving mommy-daughter moment. Katie Couric fused our feelings into emoji form with heart eyes, while Alessandra Ambrosio opted for hearts. “I miss her,” Auntie Venus Williams commented.

This is certainly not the first time Serena and Olympia have worn matching princess costumes. And we’re guessing (/hoping) it won’t be the last. Back in June, the pair were “keeping busy” Belle style. Serena shared a video of them putting on a mini show in the iconic yellow gown from Beauty and the Beast. They sang and danced around their living room stage singing Belle.