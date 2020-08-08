Miley Cyrus hilariously prank texts fans: See the best exchanges!

Imagine receiving a text from an unknown number, reading: “It’s Miley!” A select smattering of fans got just that this week, eventually concluding that the sender was none-other-than Miley Cyrus . The 27-year-old singer has found texting fans to be a unique new form of music promotion. In an effort to stir up buzz about her highly-anticipated single Midnight Sky, Miley put out cryptic messages to fans who signed up for her 1-833-SHE-ISMC hotline last year. Lucky for us all, she shared a bunch of the interactions on social media. From “ending relationships” to scaring people, the text exchanges proved to be pretty hilarious. After all, she’s just being Miley.
Scroll to read our favorites!
“Me sending those cryptic ass messages to fans,” Miley tweeted along with a funny throwback photo of her donning a tiara and wielding a Sidekick phone. She then retweeted screenshots of various text threads she had with fans over the week. Read the best ones below:
#Scared
I forgot I subscribed to texts from Miley Cyrus’s hotline for new music and I was so confused and scared at work pic.twitter.com/WCSsOmEEty— 𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@kindabritt) August 5, 2020
I got nervous af when some random number text me to call them this morning. I asked my sisters if they recognized the # and turns out it was Miley’s text notifications I forgot I signed up for 😂😂😂😂😂 she has a new song coming out lol pic.twitter.com/4zoYw5qQZY— ❀K a r l a❀ (@KarlaPaulina_) August 5, 2020
#BackOff
NOT MILEY CYRUS ENDING RELATIONSHIPS 💀 @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/9cdQQ4ca8E— tooth girl🍦 (@fweakymc) August 6, 2020
#NothingButLove
Lmao got this text earlier and got concerned and I mispelld my response ( i was working ) ;' so then I spent time googling the number and nothing decided to ask again and remembered I signed up for Miley Cyrus alerts and when u call the number its a preview of her new song ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R7MbTPQRr4— Elle 🥨 (@Elle_Pletnick) August 6, 2020
#VenmoMe
what’s your Venmo ? https://t.co/xyaw1lJdMA— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 7, 2020
#WhoDis?
YO I WAS JUST AS LOST; I was getting coffee with a friend and we spent like an hour deciding if I should call or text back since I couldn’t figure out who this is... pic.twitter.com/T63h250ItC— maggie 🦋 (@whatevermagz) August 7, 2020
#PickUpThePhone
No one at work believed it was you, even though I called four times 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/YPe7SmS8Kp— Joshua Girardin (@jsgirardin) August 7, 2020