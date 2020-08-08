Miley Cyrus hilariously prank texts fans: See the best exchanges!

Imagine receiving a text from an unknown number, reading: “It’s Miley!” A select smattering of fans got just that this week, eventually concluding that the sender was none-other-than Miley Cyrus . The 27-year-old singer has found texting fans to be a unique new form of music promotion. In an effort to stir up buzz about her highly-anticipated single Midnight Sky, Miley put out cryptic messages to fans who signed up for her 1-833-SHE-ISMC hotline last year. Lucky for us all, she shared a bunch of the interactions on social media. From “ending relationships” to scaring people, the text exchanges proved to be pretty hilarious. After all, she’s just being Miley.

Scroll to read our favorites!

©@mileycyrus Miley Cyrus trolled her fans ahead of dropping new music

“Me sending those cryptic ass messages to fans,” Miley tweeted along with a funny throwback photo of her donning a tiara and wielding a Sidekick phone. She then retweeted screenshots of various text threads she had with fans over the week. Read the best ones below :

#Scared

I forgot I subscribed to texts from Miley Cyrus’s hotline for new music and I was so confused and scared at work pic.twitter.com/WCSsOmEEty — 𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@kindabritt) August 5, 2020

I got nervous af when some random number text me to call them this morning. I asked my sisters if they recognized the # and turns out it was Miley’s text notifications I forgot I signed up for 😂😂😂😂😂 she has a new song coming out lol pic.twitter.com/4zoYw5qQZY — ❀K a r l a❀ (@KarlaPaulina_) August 5, 2020

#BackOff