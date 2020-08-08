Selena Gomez’s surprising TV comeback is already legendary

She’s back! Selena Gomez has traveled far from Waverly Place since ending her Disney Channel stint eight years ago and fans have been missing her. Lucky for us all, 2020 finally brought some good news: the 28-year-old superstar is returning to television with two major gigs. Go big or go home, right? From an unexpected cooking show to starring in a new comedy series alongside legendary leads, everyone’s buzzing about Selena this week.

©HBO Max Selena Gomez’s new cooking show will premiere August 13

For our first course, let’s discuss HBO Max’s Selena + Chef. Conceived in the era of social-distancing, the web series is a new concoction of reality TV. Well established-superstar learns to cook from well-established chefs as the audience is encouraged to follow along from home. Selena, who admits she’s “not the best” in the kitchen, will tackle cuisines of every variety as the chefs share invaluable tips and tricks. Best of all, each episode highlights a food-centric charity!

“Me trying to be a graceful cook,” Selena wrote as the trailer dropped, “my cooking show is streaming 8/13.” Fans and celebrity pals alike were pumped at the news. “This is brilliant!” Katy Perry quipped on the trailer post which garnered over seven million views.