This is the latest celebrity-loved social media trend sweeping the internet

It’s safe to say 2020 has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Like  Reese Witherspoon , many of us entered the new year feeling excited only to have that sentiment derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The Sweet Home Alabama star perfectly depicted her various 2020 moods on Tuesday with a calendar that had each month represented by one of her famous roles. The actress kicked off her year on a happy note as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, but the emotions took a turn with breakdowns in April and May, followed by her character Cheryl Strayed from Wild for the months of June, July, August, and September. “Yup. #2020challenge,” she simply captioned the post.

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Reese’s 2020 Challenge has since sparked the internet’s newest viral social media trend. A number of stars, streaming giants, and more have gotten in on the fun sharing their own mood calendars—including one  Kate Middleton  collage for royals fans. Reese’s former A Wrinkle in Time costar  Mindy Kaling  shared her own take on the challenge writing: “Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon.” Kerry Washington was also inspired by Reese and Mindy’s post. “.@ReeseW @mindykaling...SAME,” she wrote alongside her calendar.

Mindy Kaling:

 

Kerry Washington:

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

 

Celine Dion:

 

Billy Ray Cyrus:

  

Sarah Paulson:

 

Julianne Hough:

 

Karlie Kloss:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cara Delevingne:

 

E! News:

  

Cambridge royal fan account:

  

Viola Davis:

  

Netflix:

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Hulu:

 

The Weather Channel:

  

