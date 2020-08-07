This is the latest celebrity-loved social media trend sweeping the internet

It’s safe to say 2020 has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Like Reese Witherspoon , many of us entered the new year feeling excited only to have that sentiment derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The Sweet Home Alabama star perfectly depicted her various 2020 moods on Tuesday with a calendar that had each month represented by one of her famous roles. The actress kicked off her year on a happy note as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, but the emotions took a turn with breakdowns in April and May, followed by her character Cheryl Strayed from Wild for the months of June, July, August, and September. “Yup. #2020challenge,” she simply captioned the post.

Reese’s 2020 Challenge has since sparked the internet’s newest viral social media trend. A number of stars, streaming giants, and more have gotten in on the fun sharing their own mood calendars—including one Kate Middleton collage for royals fans. Reese’s former A Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling shared her own take on the challenge writing: “Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon.” Kerry Washington was also inspired by Reese and Mindy’s post. “.@ReeseW @mindykaling...SAME,” she wrote alongside her calendar.

Scroll for more 2020 calendars...

Mindy Kaling: