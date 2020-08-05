Maluma says one of his ‘biggest dreams’ is ‘becoming a father’

While Maluma has conquered the music scene and will be making his feature film debut in Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez , the Colombian star still has other dreams he hopes to achieve. The Felices Los 4 singer opened up about his personal goals in a new interview with Variety. “One of my biggest dreams is becoming a father,” he shared. “I want to share my success with someone else. Right now, it’s not even in my head, but if I see into my future, I really want to have a family.”

©Getty Images Maluma admitted that one of his dreams is to become a father

The 26-year-old performer added, “And, of course, to keep recording music, and I want a lot of Grammys and a lot of Latin Grammys. I want to keep doing concerts, but the most important thing is to keep being healthy and safe with all this crazy s— that is going on right now.”

Maluma has previously spoken to HOLA! USA’s sister publication HOLA! Colombia about his desire to have children one day. The Latin Grammy winner admitted that he wants to be a “young father,” but not just yet. “I still have many things to do; My career is starting, and I am living wonderful things. I have to burn stages and prepare to give all the love to a child,” he explained.