Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with his kids and ex-wife: ‘Family time is the best time’

Arnold Schwarzenegger ’s birthday was a family affair. The Terminator actor, who turned 73 on July 30, celebrated his special day with his ex-wife Maria Shriver , whom he split from in 2011, and their four children—Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, and Katherine , 30. Days after his dad’s birthday, Patrick took to social media to share a photo from the family celebration writing, “damn wisdom teeth SMH...Happy birthday pops! Love u.” “Family time is the best time 😍,” Katherine, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt , commented on her brother’s post.
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks ‘power’ in first grandchild’s Kennedy-Schwarzenegger-Pratt gene pool
Meanwhile, Chris hinted that he was the photographer behind his brother-in-law’s snapshot. The Jurassic World star wrote, “What a great photo! Now that’s a photographer with a great eye. The composition, the balance, the focus. Whoever took that photo is probably a pro. Was it Annie Liebowitz for heavens sake? Somebody very talented I guess we’ll never know since you didn’t give photo credit.”
Noticeably missing from the photo was Joseph Baena , whom the Predator star shares with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena. Arnold’s 22-year-old lookalike son marked his dad’s birthday last week sharing a throwback photo of him hugging his dad and another of the Hollywood star wearing an “Arnold is numero uno” shirt. “Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be ‘Número Uno,’” Joseph penned.
Katherine also posted a sweet tribute in honor of her father’s birthday. “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you! ♥️,” the mom to be captioned pictures of her and Arnold throughout the years.
The dad of five is looking forward to becoming a grandfather. Earlier this year, the former governor expressed his excitement over his daughter’s impending bundle of joy. “Can you believe that? I mean that is really exciting news that Katherine now [is] pregnant and [is going to] have a baby. I don‘t know when exactly, but sometime this summer,” Arnold told Jimmy Fallon in May. “And inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or he, and have some fun.”