Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with his kids and ex-wife: ‘Family time is the best time’

Arnold Schwarzenegger ’s birthday was a family affair. The Terminator actor, who turned 73 on July 30, celebrated his special day with his ex-wife Maria Shriver , whom he split from in 2011, and their four children—Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, and Katherine , 30. Days after his dad’s birthday, Patrick took to social media to share a photo from the family celebration writing, “damn wisdom teeth SMH...Happy birthday pops! Love u.” “Family time is the best time 😍,” Katherine, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt , commented on her brother’s post.

Meanwhile, Chris hinted that he was the photographer behind his brother-in-law’s snapshot. The Jurassic World star wrote, “What a great photo! Now that’s a photographer with a great eye. The composition, the balance, the focus. Whoever took that photo is probably a pro. Was it Annie Liebowitz for heavens sake? Somebody very talented I guess we’ll never know since you didn’t give photo credit.”