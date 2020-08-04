Michelle Obama shares throwback photo of daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama is celebrating her “favorite guy,” Barack Obama . The former president of the United States turned 59 on Tuesday, Aug. 4—which also happens to be Meghan Markle’s birthday! In honor of Barack’s special day, the Becoming author shared a throwback family photo starring their daughters, Sasha and Malia . “Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here‘s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘,” the mom of two captioned the vintage snapshot. The family was pictured standing on rocks near an ocean. Barack sweetly held on to his youngest daughter Sasha in the photo, while Malia stood between her parents. The image appears to date back to the Obamas’ pre-White House days.

©BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Michelle Obama celebrated her husband Barack’s birthday with a throwback family photo

Michelle had Barack as her first guest on her eponymous podcast, which launched last week. During their first-ever publicized one-on-one conversation, the former first lady revealed one of the reasons she fell in love with her husband. Barack noted “it wasn’t just my looks.” “You’re cute you know, but no,” Michelle, 56, said. “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised.”

She added, “I can say that my family, my neighborhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours.”