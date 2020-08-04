NACHO MENDOZA TELLS ALL ABOUT HIS CURRENT RELATIONSHIP AND THE BIRTH OF HIS FIRST DAUGHTER

How are the baby and the mother? Super! The baby is doing incredibly well. Thank God I can’t complain. The baby is really beautiful. She is very pretty. She is a very nice little thing and she is in very good health. We were very aware that everything has its time and we were prepared for birth at all times, and in fact, we moved to the hospital after the contractions. From that point on there were certain health complications for the mother because we were trying ... well, she had the desire to have a natural childbirth and in reality it could not happen because the contractions started much earlier and the dilation was too small at the time, so she had to wait. It had to be like 20 hours minimum receiving that pressure, because they are quite strong pains. We decided to proceed with a cesarean section to ease the pain and have the proper procedure in order to make it less painful. She had a complication because one of the intravenous lines came out and the liquid began to leak inside her arm, so that generated phlebitis that caused a blood clot. If you do not attack it in time, it can move through the body and can reach your brain or heart. There was a slight complication with that, so the following days were tough but thank God it’s totally normal. I think the strongest effort, apart from the pain she felt during birth, was having to stop breastfeeding the baby for five days. Because she was taking antibiotics and a lot of medicine, she couldn‘t give her breast milk for five days, but thank God she got her rhythm back.

How does fatherhood feel during this time of your life? I have more time than ever because of the lockdown. In my previous relationship, about four years ago, I tried to slow down my career and it didn‘t happen. Any time I thought I should lower my work intensity, a song would come out that, thanks to God, became a success or some new project that was presented to me. I have almost never rejected good projects. So, at the end of the day, even though I tried, I still had a fairly fast-paced life and 70% of my time was dedicated to my career. I have been used to not spending more than one week anywhere. Let’s say, a vacation for about two weeks at most, but for 17 years or so I have been from “del timbo al tambo”, as they say in my country, from here to there and from there to here (non-stop). I think fatherhood was presented to me at a time in my life when God and circumstances helped me and forced me to be a parent 24/7.

What has been the most difficult thing you have had to face during this process? The most complicated thing is that I think that many people idealized my past relationship and made it their own. It generated a sense of belonging in people, that situation, that relationship, and I think many were not prepared for that separation. We were both very prepared, much calmer and much more confident with the issue of separating than other people were. So, I think people simply did not want to accept this separation as a couple in any way and demonized anything that had to do with my private life. The strongest thing is trying to keep my new partner calm, by trying to make her blind and deaf to criticism that she is not used to receiving and that, of course, she does not deserve. I also showed her some examples because this thing about my separation came from a long time ago, but somehow I was, and I think I am still, in a phase of rebellion where I feel that I don‘t have to explain my life to people. When my ex-partner and I made the decision to separate, I didn‘t want to involve anyone other than the two of us in this life decision we were making. When people found out, the decision had already been made for a long time, and I tried to understand that when they found out, people felt that it was the day we made the decision to separate. What people don’t understand is that we analyzed the situation and tried to make it work. Going from a separation to a divorce process takes a lot of time. That decision is not made the day the divorce is filed. Then they (people) want to find out who the ‘other woman’ is, because there always has to be an ‘other’ woman. This has been a difficult time because these speculations are wrong. Nothing that has been said is true, so it is even more frustrating because if you knew that you failed and if what they say is true, perhaps you simply accept your pain. But, the thing is, why? I don’t understand what’s going on...