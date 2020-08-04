NACHO MENDOZA TELLS ALL ABOUT HIS CURRENT RELATIONSHIP AND THE BIRTH OF HIS FIRST DAUGHTER

Nacho Mendoza‘s life took a 180 degree turn on July 5th, when he and his girlfriend, Melany Mille, joyfully witnessed the birth of Mya Michelle, their ’princess’. Although she is the youngest of the 36 year old singer’s children, she is his first baby girl,who from the day she came into this world, taught him a new meaning of love, so special that he considers it infinite and unconditional.
Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti - his birth name - had chosen to keep the details of this new stage of his life private and even decided to step away from social media for the past couple of months. He chose HOLA! to share an exclusive look into his private life. Nacho spoke about his current love-life, fatherhood, as well as the reaction of his older children: Diego, Santiago, Matías and Miguel, from his previous relationships, upon learning that they would have a little sister. In this time of confinement, the artist and his girlfriend are staying on Margarita Island in Venezuela, where his first daughter was born. Melany‘s pregnancy - of which we have beautiful images never seen before - was healthy, but in the final moments of birth, there were some complications in the delivery that narrowly tarnished their joy. Fortunately, mother and daughter are doing well at home, sheltered by the love of Nacho and their loved ones.
Motivated by the new direction of his life, the Venezuelan singer opened up to us with details about his separation from his wife Inger Devera, making it clear that there were no third parties involved and that the decision was mutual. Months after knowing that his marriage had come to an end, and after several unfounded rumors, the singer finally revealed to us the beginning of his love story with Melany, which he fondly remembers for our HOLA! USA readers.
This is our first digital cover of this unprecedented year, 2020. Do not miss every detail of this conversation, from the exclusive photos, to the video of Nacho telling us about his past, present and future!
“At this moment, I am not trying to clarify anything to detractors. Simply, the people who care about me and the people who love me and who are confused, but who sincerely love me, perhaps all I want to do is to have them know the story better.”
“At the moment that we decided to separate, it had nothing to do with the issue of infidelity, but it does have to do with the issue of misunderstanding. It is about people who one day say, “Look, I think that at the moment we are not understanding each other. Right now you want one thing and I want something else.”
“The most complicated thing is that I think that many people idealized my past relationship and made it their own. It generated a sense of belonging in people, that situation, that relationship, and I think many were not prepared for that separation.”
“We have decided not to show our daughter, which is not the same as hiding our daughter, because we have nothing to hide.”