Serena Williams’ husband Alexis turns her into pancake for daughter Olympia and we’re shook

Pancakes with Alexis and Olympia Ohanian has become a regular weekend installment here at HOLA! USA. The 37-year-old internet entrepreneur is somewhat of a pancake pundit, whipping up masterful designs to make his and Serena Williams ’ daughter Olympia smile. And the latest of which, is truly a culinary work of art.

Alexis Sr. took to Instagram Story to share that his two-year-old “wanted pancakes that looked like ‘mama’ today.” So, the dad-of-one transformed his tennis champ love into a breakfast treat, impressing us all!

©@alexisohanian Presenting Serena Williams as a pancake

Serena’s hubby molded her face out of different colored batters, giving her a sweet smile. He smartly added a pink sweatband to the creation, throwing a nod to her athletic prowess. Of course, the ultimate judge was his daughter Olympia. Dad recorded the moment of truth, asking her: “Tell me what you think… who is it?”

“Hey! It’s mommy!” Olympia exclaimed, quickly adding: “I want baby.” Dad hopped back in the kitchen and before we knew it another order was up. “Okay I forgot the bow until it was too late,” he wrote over an image of the baby pancake.