Adele’s latest post has fans questioning if it’s really her

Hello, it’s… Adele ? The 32-year-old singer continued her streak of trending posts with a love note to fellow Queen Beyoncé . “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself twinning with the superstar in Black Is King on Saturday, August 2. Adele donned the “Brown & Beige Moon Allover Long Sleeve T-Shirt” from SSENSE as an ode to Bey’s bodysuit in the incredible visual album. While fans love to see icons celebrating icons, many couldn’t believe that the photo was really of Adele!

©@adele Adele thanked Beyoncé for her art

“Nuh uhnt. This person gonna have to sing as proof before I believe she Adele,” one comment read, gaining over three thousand likes. “She looks like a totally different human,” another added. Responses like these are no doubt a combination of Adele’s recent weight loss and a new hairdo debut. The Someone Like You singer rocked stunning blonde curls that poured past her shoulders in the pic.

Bare-faced and grinning, it’s clearly Adele. The hubbub is also most likely attributed to the fact that public appearances are few and far between from the British beauty. Her last post was in June and also caused a stir. “5 ciders in,” she wrote along with two photos that sent fans into overdrive . In her signature comical way, the Grammy winner danced around and celebrated her weight loss.