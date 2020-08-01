Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia’s doll has officially taken over their house

The Williams-Ohanian adventures continue. “I have lost control over this household,” Alexis Ohanian quipped along with an adorable video of his and Serena Williams ’ daughter Alexis Olympia ’s doll Qai Qai. The video captures Qai Qai, who has become a viral CGI sensation, mischievously giving family dog Adora a stuffed animal. “Adora, I got you a new chew toy because sharing is caring,” the caption reads. Qai Qai has been known to digitally wreak havoc on Olympia and her parents, providing endless entertainment for social media users.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia and granddaugther Qai Qai

With over 143k followers, Qai Qai has become the most famous celebrity kid plaything around since its social media debut in 2018. Serena and Alexis’ “granddaughter” evolved from actual doll to CGI character over the years, getting into various pretend hijinks around the house.