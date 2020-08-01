Naya Rivera laid to rest as final TV appearance premieres

Naya Rivera ’s final television appearance as herself is now streaming on Netflix. The Glee star appears as a guest judge in Season 3, Episode 2 of Sugar Rush on Netflix, which dropped Friday, August 1. A highlight from her stint on the baking competition series was when host Hunter March asked her if she bakes. “I do. I have a four-year-old son so you‘re kind of required to know how to bake at that point,” she joked. Naya also revealed that her son Josey’s favorite baked good is chocolate chip cookies. The episode, which is dedicated to Naya, aired the same week it was confirmed that the forever-33-year-old had been laid to rest.

©@nayarivera Naya Rivera (in the outfit she wears on Sugar Rush) and her son Josey

Naya was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in L.A. on Friday, July 24, according to a death certificate later obtained by PEOPLE. The certificate confirms her cause of death as “drowning” and states that she died within a matter of “[minutes].” No other conditions contributed to her death.

The triple threat was confirmed dead on July 13, five days after she went missing on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Naya had rented a pontoon boat with her four-year-old son Josey for three hours. Staff became worried when they did not return, and ended up finding the pontoon at the North side of the lake with only Josey inside. He was asleep on board in his life jacket, while his mom was nowhere to be found.

Josey told investigators that he and his mom went swimming in the lake, but he got back onboard and she didn’t. She was presumed dead one day later, with authorities maintaining they considered her disappearance to be “a horrible accident.”