Find Out Why Selena Gomez Isn’t Posting Much on Social Media

Selena Gomez has kept a low profile during the pandemic. The past couple of months, the singer has not said much on her social media accounts, keeping everything cause and career-oriented. This week, Gomez decided to share some news with her fans and followers, teasing them with revealing some ‘exciting things’ soon. “I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,” she began.

The 28 year old singer promised her fans she would be a little bit more involved online. Gomez is going to share news of the projects she‘s been working on. She also said that “she loves her followers and misses them.”

At the beginning of the year, Gomez felt a little insensitive to post things that may be joyful or celebrate referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. While Selena didn‘t let slip any further details about what she’s been working on, the singer did share that she’s taken the time to truly learn about what’s going on and she continues to make that her priority. “It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority,“ she added. In June, Gomez let prominent Black activists, like Black Lives Matter’s co-founder Alicia Garza, take over her Instagram for a day to spread awareness about their work and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Disney Channel alum celebrated her 28th birthday party last week. Gomez is launching her ‘Rare Beauty’ line soon and has a quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef, coming out on HBO Max later this summer.

Finally, Gomez told her followers, “Thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always. And I will talk to you soon.”