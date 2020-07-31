Jennifer Lopez shares throwback video of daughter Emme singing on tour

Jennifer Lopez is reminding her daughter Emme that she is limitless. The mom of two took to social media on Thursday to repost a throwback video of herself singing ﻿with her 12-year-old daughter during the It’s My Party tour last year. “Everybody, I want you to sing it loud: I’M LIMITLESS ... That’s right my baby ... now never forget it!,” the 51-year-old singer penned alongside the clip. The video features the World of Dance judge belting out her song Limitless with Emme in matching red ball gowns.

©Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Emme also joined her famous mom on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show

During an episode of Jennifer’s It’s My Party Tour Diary YouTube series, Emme ﻿opened up about performing for thousands of people. “When I was little I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore cause at school I have like singing stuff. I was in a play, so I’ve done this before, but not like this,” she confessed. The only downside to performing for the preteen is getting her hair and makeup done. “It’s annoying. That’s why I always look concerned,” Emme admitted, while noting that she likes “the going on stage part. It’s fun.”

In another episode, Jennifer, who shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony , was filmed sharing a tender moment with her little girl as they rehearsed. “So proud of you,” the Hustlers star said. “Even if you didn’t go out there, I’d be so proud of you.” “But for what?” Emme asked, to which Jennier replied, “Everything that you are. It’s true.”

Earlier this year, Emme joined her mom again on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Following the epic performance in Miami, Jennifer told Jimmy Fallon that her daughter doesn’t get nervous. The proud mom said (via People magazine), “She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let it in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you. That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”