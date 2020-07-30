What is Eva Longoria’s secret for keeping herself in shape?

Eva Longoria, the former ‘Desperate Housewives’, is looking fitter and better than ever. The 45-year-old actress has been very active on her social media showing her healthy lifestyle. Longoria loves to mix it up with yoga, strength training, and cardio. She recently posted a gym selfie, and besides her always fitting gear, a sunshine-yellow set, the focus goes to her toned arms as she flexes in a powerful pose.
“Feeling fit 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” the actress and producer wrote in the caption. “Love this brand @Girlfriend which is made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles!!! Thx @TheAlist.US for keeping me eco-friendly!”
The secret to Longoria’s fitness success is definitely a mix of yoga, strength training, and cardio. In fact, she told People that she is always open to new routines and exercises. “I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do yoga, I do Pilates, I do SoulCycle and I’m just constantly mixing it up,” she said. First, the actress is a huge fan of yoga. In addition, Longoria is also very active with many fitness brands. She is the latest in a long list of A-listers to opt for ‘Alo Yoga’ attire. This California-based brand specializes in high-quality, technically-advanced yoga gear.
After the actress had her son Santiago in 2018, she started to get into lifting weights. Since then, she has been on a weight loss journey documenting her many workout routines. “I still love yoga,” she told Us Weekly. “My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.” She’s posted videos of herself doing exercises like squat-rows, lat pull-downs, sled pushes, and deadlifts to strengthen her entire body. She’s also shared Instagram pics of her hiking and biking to add in some cardio.
On top of her workouts, Longoria also maintains a healthy diet. “I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there’s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise,” she told People.
Eva has been staying active amid the pandemic. On July 15, the ‘Overboard’ actress shared a photo of herself engaging in a water sport, and on Sunday, she posted videos on her Instagram Story of her hike to a waterfall. The producer has also been enjoying plenty of family time. “I’m lucky cause my son is so little, he’s not in school yet and he’s not quite a baby so he’s just in the sweet spot of ‘has no idea what’s going on’ and just loves that Mom and Dad are home all day long,” she told People magazine in April.
“I am like a tiger mom,” Eva added. “I have like his whole day planned, like we’re going to paint in the morning for an hour and then we’re going to do flashcards and we’re going to do the alphabet. Then he’ll find a box and play with that for five hours, and I’m like, okay, all my planning goes out the door.”