What is Eva Longoria’s secret for keeping herself in shape?

Eva Longoria, the former ‘Desperate Housewives’, is looking fitter and better than ever. The 45-year-old actress has been very active on her social media showing her healthy lifestyle. Longoria loves to mix it up with yoga, strength training, and cardio. She recently posted a gym selfie, and besides her always fitting gear, a sunshine-yellow set, the focus goes to her toned arms as she flexes in a powerful pose.

“Feeling fit 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” the actress and producer wrote in the caption. “Love this brand @Girlfriend which is made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles!!! Thx @TheAlist.US for keeping me eco-friendly!”

The secret to Longoria’s fitness success is definitely a mix of yoga, strength training, and cardio. In fact, she told People that she is always open to new routines and exercises. “I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do yoga, I do Pilates, I do SoulCycle and I’m just constantly mixing it up,” she said. First, the actress is a huge fan of yoga. In addition, Longoria is also very active with many fitness brands. She is the latest in a long list of A-listers to opt for ‘Alo Yoga’ attire. This California-based brand specializes in high-quality, technically-advanced yoga gear.

