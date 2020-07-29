Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason she was once fired from a job

Before getting on the floor, Jennifer Lopez was dancing down store aisles! Prior to becoming the triple threat she is today, the Jenny from the Block singer had a short-lived career in retail. “I worked in a jean store when I was a teenager,” she shared on Tuesday’s episode of World of Dance. “And I got fired too.” When asked why she was terminated, J.Lo explained, “I just would dance down the aisles too much to the music.”

©Getty Images Jennifer Lopez was once fired for dancing down the aisles of a store she worked at

Jennifer has since swapped aisles for stages around the world. In fact, the Hustlers star’s moves at the Super Bowl Halftime show earlier this year scored her and Shakira four Emmy nominations. “Thank you! #Emmys2020 @TelevisionAcad #SuperBowlLIV - 4 nominations @Shakira,” Jennifer tweeted after the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

In 2019, the Maid in Manhattan actress opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her love for dancing. “I love dance, it’s my first love,” she said, noting that her show World of Dance is “so special” to her.

Jennifer has been talking a stroll down memory lane as of late on World of Dance. On the program last week, Alex Rodriguez ’s fiancée shared the origin of her famous nickname J.Lo. “J.Lo came from Heavy D,” she admitted. “The rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo. And I was dating Puffy at the time, and so, Puffy and Jennifer Lo, or Jenny Lo, was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that.” Jennifer added, “So I was like, ‘I’m going to name the album J.Lo.’”