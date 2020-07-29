Cameron Diaz reveals the ‘best part’ of quarantining with daughter Raddix and husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has found the silver lining of quarantine. The new mom spoke about being able to enjoy time at home with her seven-month-old daughter Raddix during a new interview with Late Night’s Seth Meyers. “Before my baby was an excuse to stay home, now I don’t have to make that excuse,” the Avaline co-founder said. “It’s just what it is. I get to be with her.”

©Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents to daughter Raddix

Cameron is also grateful to have her husband Benji Madden working from their house during the pandemic. “The best part of it for our having to stay within our little bubble for this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home,” the 47-year-old star confessed.

“He works from home and so he gets to be with her as much as I do, well, not as much because he’s working all day long, but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that,” she continued. “So we’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”

Last week, Cameron called quarantining with her daughter “Heaven,” while also admitting that Raddix is the “best thing that ever happened” to her and Benji, whom she wed in 2015. “We’re just so happy,” the There’s Something About Mary actress﻿ gushed to Jimmy Fallon .