Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to the ‘brilliant and beautiful’ women around the world

Jennifer Aniston has come forth with a touching tribute for women around the world. The Hollywood star has taken part in a new Instagram challenge to honour “all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life.”

The 51-year-old actress shared a black and white snap of herself for the challenge. All over the social media platform, women are posting monochrome photos of themselves using the hashtags #womensupportingwomen, #blackandwhitechallenge or writing ‘challenge accepted’.

At first, Aniston admitted she didn‘t understand what she was supposed to do, captioning the snap: “Truth be told, I don’t really understand this challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn’t love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted!”

Jumping on the ‘#ChallengeAccepted’, the Friends actor expressed gratitude to the women in her life who have been ‘uplifting’ her through the new internet trend meant for women to extend support to other women.

She then shifted the focus towards the United States’ presidential elections drawing closer, as she urged her followers to vote for change and encourage everyone around to do the same.

“And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women,” she said. “Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!” she added.

