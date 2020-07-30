What’s next after Kim Kardashian’s emotional reunion with Kanye West?

There is no doubt that Kanye West has had a stormy July. His mental health struggles are not a secret, and the Yeezy designer, who has bipolar disorder, has shown sings of a complex personal crisis. In the past weeks, things seems to scale as the artist continues to show erratic behavior.

©GrosbyGroup

Lately, his wife Kim Kardashian, was pictured returning to Los Angeles alone following a tense reunion with her husband, West in Wyoming. In the past weeks, the rapper has been divulging personal details and information about his family, marriage, and professional endeavors. In addition, he launched a highly publicized campaign for an unlikely bid to run for president of the United States.

According to People, the 39-year-old star feels trapped in her marriage with West and she doesn’t know what to do. A source from the Kardashian said, “This is a very sad time for her.”

Kardashian recently opened up about Kanye’s bipolar disorder and asked for compassion and empathy from fans. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

This trip comes after West publicly apologized on Twitter talking about their private life in public. “I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he wrote. “Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”