Brad Pitt has another exciting reason to celebrate this year

Brad Pitt ’s awards season streak isn’t over! After taking home a Golden Globe, Oscar, BAFTA, SAG and Critic’s Choice Award ﻿for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood earlier this year, the 56-year-old actor has scored yet another nomination...this time for a three-minute TV cameo. The dad of six was nominated for an Emmy on Tuesday for his portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live. Brad played the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the NBC program’s cold open, which was filmed remotely, in April.

©NBC Brad Pitt played Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL in April

“Good evening. I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,”﻿ he began the sketch. Shiloh Pitt ’s dad concluded the cold open thanking the real American physician. Taking off his wig and glasses, Brad said, “And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. Thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families, for being on the frontline.”

Dr. Fauci admitted to CNN in April that he’d like the award-winning actor to play him. The 79-year-old immunologist later praised Brad’s SNL performance telling Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia that the Hollywood star “did great.” “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job,” Fauci said. “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he added. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

Brad’s Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series nomination was announced on July 28 during a live ceremony, reimagined as a virtual event due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”