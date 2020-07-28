Princess Diana’s niece is engaged: Will Meghan, Harry, Kate and William attend the wedding?

Princess Diana ’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer is engaged! The late Princess of Wales’ brother Charles Spencer announced his 28-year-old daughter’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Greg Mallett on Monday. “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future,” the proud dad wrote.
Charles added, “Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.” The father of the bride also shared a snapshot of Amelia’s gorgeous diamond ring. Greg proposed to Princes William and Harry ’s first cousin on July 22 at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15,” Greg sweetly captioned photos of him and his future wife showing off her ring. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the engaged couple first met while they were studying at the University of Cape Town.
It’s possible the pair will have royal guests at their nuptials. Amelia and her twin sister Lady Eliza, as well as sister Lady Kitty, who reportedly got engaged to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis last year, attended Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s royal wedding at Westminster Abbey back in 2011. While Amelia did not attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, her siblings— Lady Eliza, Lady Kitty and Louis Spencer—were among guests at the ceremony, where Diana’s sister Lady Jane Fellowes delivered a reading.
Following Archie Harrison ’s birth in 2019, Diana’s siblings were included in the royal baby’s birth announcement, which read: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.” The late Princess’ sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, also attended Archie’s intimate christening.