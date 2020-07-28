Princess Diana’s niece is engaged: Will Meghan, Harry, Kate and William attend the wedding?

Princess Diana ’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer is engaged! The late Princess of Wales’ brother Charles Spencer announced his 28-year-old daughter’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Greg Mallett on Monday. “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future,” the proud dad wrote.

©Charles Spencer Princess Diana’s niece is engaged to her longtime boyfriend

Charles added, “Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.” The father of the bride also shared a snapshot of Amelia’s gorgeous diamond ring. Greg proposed to Princes William and Harry ’s first cousin on July 22 at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15,” Greg sweetly captioned photos of him and his future wife showing off her ring. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the engaged couple first met while they were studying at the University of Cape Town.