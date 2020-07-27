Demi Lovato shares photos of the exact moment fiancé Max Ehrich proposed, plus new detail revealed!

Days after getting engaged, Demi Lovato is still “soaking it all up.” After previously sharing post-proposal pictures and photos of her stunning engagement ring, the Confident singer, 27, took to social media on Sunday to post images of the exact moment her now-fiancé Max Ehrich got down on one knee. “Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich 💍,” she captioned the post. The pictures, taken by Angelo Kritikos, show the Young and the Restless alum proposing to Demi on a beach in Malibu followed by images of the pop star hugging Max.

The 29-year-old actor shared the same photos on his respective account revealing that Dave Matthews’ romantic song Crash Into Me was playing as he proposed. He wrote, “Still floating ☁️ love you more each and every second @ddlovato ♾.”

Demi and Max announced their engagement on July 23. The news came less than four months after it was reported that they were dating. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” the former Disney Channel actress penned.