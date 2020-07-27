Jenna Ortega, Latin Rising Star, Joins Neutrogena as New Brand Ambassador

Jenna Ortega, known for her roles in Netflix’s ‘You’, ‘Jane the Virgin’, and ‘the Disney Channel’, is adding one more accomplishment to her successful career. The actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is officially the newest ‘Neutrogena Brand Ambassador’. At HOLA!, we couldn’t be any happier since it’s more important than ever for brands as relevant as Neutrogena, to continue enlisting promising Hispanic talent as ambassadors. The 17-year-old actress is following in the footsteps of other brand ambassadors including Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.

“I could not be more ecstatic. I say it over and over, but it really is such a surreal feeling, especially with such an iconic brand, that I have looked up to for such a long time. Also, it’s great because they already have such a diverse roster of faces. You have the Kerry Washingtons, the Jennifer Garners … so to become one of those faces and be part of a company that not only embraces diversity but also embraces powerful women who use their voice, which is something that I try to exercise whenever I possibly can, it’s a beautiful feeling,” commented Ortega for HOLA!

Ortega is a talented young actress with more than 5 million followers on Instagram. There is no doubt that she has a solid and extensive reach within her generation. The Latin rising star does not take her influence lightly. One of her priorities is to continue speaking out about social issues affecting the Latin community. This is a major opportunity for the young actress who also stated, “because Neutrogena is so open and welcoming about me using my voice to speak about anything that I feel passionate about, empowered about or something that I would want to raise awareness of, they have been incredibly supportive.”

As part of her first project, Ortega will be launching the ‘My Quinceañera Journey’ sweepstakes. The ‘quinceañera celebrations’ of 2020 may not be exactly as some teens had envisioned. The lockdown has changed our lives in different ways, and this is no exception. “This is something that I’m actually excited about because for me, when I was 15, I was working on a set, so I didn’t get to have my own ‘quinceañera’. Instead, my character at the end of the show, ended up having her own. So, I kind of had to live vicariously through her,” the Disney alum, told us.

Ortega continues, “You know, due to this pandemic that’s happening right now, a lot of teens who are turning 15, don’t have the opportunity to have the traditional ‘quinceañera’. For anybody who knows what that’s like, I wanted to be supportive, as does Neutrogena.” Thus, to be by their side during these tough times, the Latin rising star and Neutrogena have planned a mass sweepstakes. This includes a livestream concert with a surprise musical act for all of the sweepstakes participants. In addition, 8 lucky winners will get an interview with Ortega, and receive everything from pro skincare advice, to makeup and more in preparation for the celebration.