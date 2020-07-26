Naya Rivera’s sister breaks silence on her death in heart-wrenching tribute

Naya Rivera ’s sister Nickayla Rivera opened up about her unbearable loss in a beautiful tribute. The 25-year-old poured her heart into a public letter to her older sister on Saturday, July 25, saying her world has been “turned upside down.” Accompanied by a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair, Nickayla honored the “yin” to her “yang.” She addressed the letter-style post to “Sister.”
“There are no words to describe my love for you,” she began. “Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.”
Nickayla continued: “I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.” She capped it off with: “My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”
The stunning tribute comes nearly two weeks after Naya’s body was found in Lake Piru. Authorities uncovered the missing Glee star on July 13, five days after she disappeared on lake in Ventura, California. She was with her four-year-old son Josey, who was luckily found alive immediately.
After Naya was confirmed dead, her family released a touching public statement. “Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” they said. ”We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.”
“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya,” their statement continued. “We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”
“Heaven gained our sassy angel,“ they wrote. ”We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.” Our thoughts are with them all.