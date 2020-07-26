JLo’s daughter Emme is her mini me on birthday beach trip

Jennifer Lopez ’s 51st birthday weekend celebrations moved “exactly where” they should. The superstar and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared snippets of a lovely blended family beach outing on Saturday, July 25, and they were the picture of happiness. “Exactly where we need to be…” JLo captioned a picturesque moment of her and A-Rod watching their kids Max , Emme and Ella play in the ocean. The 44-year-old former baller posted a grinning group photo in which we couldn’t help, but notice how much Emme looks like her famous momma!

©@arod

“Perfect Saturday,” the dad-of-two simply wrote in the caption of his scenic snap. JLo and Emme were in the middle of the group, the birthday Queen donning a cozy white knit sweater and stellar “Leo” leggings by her favorite brand Niyama Sol. Emme wore a knit bathing suit and matched her mom with the same smile.

The pair were flanked by A-Rod and Ella on one side, and Max and A-Rod’s business friend Nick Silva on the other. Fans and friends echoed Alex’s “perfect” word choice in the comments, calling them the “perfect family.” We also must note their use of “perfect” safety accessories: masks!

The sweet beach excursion continued Jennifer’s low key birthday weekend. Prior to the jaunt, she told fans she got in a “post-birthday” workout. “Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness,” she wrote on Instagram along with a fitness selfie.

On her special day, the beloved businesswoman and entertainer was filled with emotions by the outpouring of love she received by family, friends and fans alike. “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes!” she wrote. “As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.”

“But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too!” she continued. “Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!!”