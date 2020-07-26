Regis Philbin dies at 88: Kelly Ripa and more stars pay tribute

Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. The iconic television host, largely recognized for Live! with Regis and Kelly, died on Friday, July 24, though it wasn’t confirmed by the family until later on. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family wrote in a statement. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.”
The family continued: “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.“ The native New Yorker leaves behind a legendary career in television, hosting inaugural seasons of Who Want to Be A Millionaire and America’s Got Talent. In fact, he earned a Guinness World Record of over 16,000 hours spent in front of a TV camera in 2004.
Of course, Regis’ career boomed when he and Kathie Lee Gifford were paired up for Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, which was syndicated nationally in 1988. The magnetic pair lit up morning television for over twenty years until she left in 2000. Regis went on to win a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Co-Host of the Year. After Kathie’s departure, and a nationwide search, Regis stayed on Live! with Kelly Ripa through 2011. Regis is survived by his wife Joy, four daughters, and grandchildren.
Read the best tributes from his celebrity friends below:
There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day. I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace. I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.
We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place. - Kelly and Ryan