Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome second son: See what he shares with Prince Archie

Ciara and Russell Wilson are #winning. The dazzling duo announced on Friday, July 24 that they welcomed their second child together with incredibly intimate posts from their hospital room. The 34-year-old shared a video showing her using her natural talents to sing Happy Birthday to her little “sunshine.” Clad with a sparkling black mask, the Thinkin Bout You singer gazes down at her tiny tot. “I haven’t been able to really see his face yet,” she says, “I can’t wait!” We’ve got all the details on the new bundle of joy and what he has in common with Prince Archie.

Scroll to watch the video!

©@russellwilson Welcome to the world baby Win!

“WIN!!!” proud dad Russell wrote in the comments section of his wife’s video. The 31-year-old football player shared his own tribute to his second baby: a lovely first photo of the trio. Ciara and Russell had coordinating captions, revealing the baby’s full name, official birth date and weight: “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.” We can’t help but note that Win shares the same middle name as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s first child Archie Harrison !