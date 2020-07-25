Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome second son: See what he shares with Prince Archie

Ciara and Russell Wilson are #winning. The dazzling duo announced on Friday, July 24 that they welcomed their second child together with incredibly intimate posts from their hospital room. The 34-year-old shared a video showing her using her natural talents to sing Happy Birthday to her little “sunshine.” Clad with a sparkling black mask, the Thinkin Bout You singer gazes down at her tiny tot. “I haven’t been able to really see his face yet,” she says, “I can’t wait!” We’ve got all the details on the new bundle of joy and what he has in common with Prince Archie.
Scroll to watch the video!
“WIN!!!” proud dad Russell wrote in the comments section of his wife’s video. The 31-year-old football player shared his own tribute to his second baby: a lovely first photo of the trio. Ciara and Russell had coordinating captions, revealing the baby’s full name, official birth date and weight: “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.” We can’t help but note that Win shares the same middle name as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s first child Archie Harrison !
Well wishes immediately poured in from their celebrity friends, including: La La Anthony (who was thrilled her “nephew” arrived), Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry (“He’s absolutely perfect, just like his mom! Welcome to the world baby Win!!”), Janelle Monáe and Vanessa Bryant , who left a collection of sweet emojis. Luckily, the glimpses at life with their newborn kept rolling in!
A day after their announcement, Ciara shared the most charming photo from Win’s ”welcome home” party. “Welcome home Win,” the happy mom wrote in the caption of the photo. The first image showed Ciara cradling the baby in her arms while holding her three-year-old daughter Sienna’s little hand. Her six-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future, stands next to Sienna and Russell.
The decor was straight out of a dream. “Win” and “Welcome Home” floated in balloon writing next to an oversized floral teddy bear statue and baby blocks. It was also set against a brimming blue balloon wall. As Russell put it in his most recent post the family is “winning.” Ciara agreed, replying: “Always.”