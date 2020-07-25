Taylor Swift reveals name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s child in the craziest way

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have yet to reveal the name of their third child… until now. None other than Taylor Swift confirmed the moniker of the dazzling duo’s daughter in a track on her surprise album Folklore. As the clock struck midnight and the new crop of songs were released, fans quickly began to speculate that Taylor wrote Betty as an ode to her close friends’ newest bundle of joy. It seems those theorists were correct, as PEOPLE confirmed the news with a source.

©Getty Images

Suspecting Swifties clocked that Betty features three names: Inez, James and, of course, Betty. The first two are Ryan and Blake’s three-and-a-half-year-old and five-year-old daughters, leaving fans to wonder if “Betty” was their third. “Betty, I know where it all went wrong,” Taylor sings in the song. Lyrics also include: ”You heard the rumors from Inez / You can‘t believe a word she says,” and ”She said, ’James, get in, let’s drive.”

The 32-year-old Gossip Girl icon and 43-year-old Deadpool leading man announced that they welcomed a third child last October. Betty’s name was kept mum until now. It’s not terribly shocking that the famous pair would trust Taylor to write their children’s names into a new song. They’ve been pals with the superstar, at least publicly, since 2015.