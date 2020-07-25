Serena William’s daughter Olympia getting breakfast in bed is a MOOD

Serena Williams ’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. not only dresses up as a princess, but has the lifestyle to go with it. The two-year-old’s dad Alexis Ohanian gave fans another glimpse at his cutie pie’s special Saturday breakfast routine and it’s #WeekendGoals. “Saturday morning, that means breakfast in bed,” Alex said over an Instagram Story of him bringing one of his signature Paw Patrol pancakes to Olympia. “Watching Paw Patrol, eating Paw Patrol.” And things only reached new adorable heights from there.

©@alexisohanian Princess Olympia got breakfast in bed!

We see Olympia beam when her dad brings over the plate. “Here you go, baby,” he says. The tiny tot is dressed in one of her favorite ensembles: a Cinderella costume! She sits next to her star mama Serena in bed, with Paw Patrol playing in the background.

“What do you say?” dad asked after she accepted the plate. “Please!” she exclaimed, focusing on the TV. “What?” dad asked. Olympia quickly corrected herself, politely saying: “Thank you!” to which Alexis responded: “You’re welcome, my love.”

Speciality pancakes for breakfast has become a regular Saturday tradition for Alexis and Olympia. Last weekend, the dad-of-one added a new Paw Patrol character to the mix. “It was only a matter of time before @olympiaohanian asked for chickaletta,” the businessman wrote over a photo of him cooking up a delicious replica . Olympia, who was enjoying her weekend morning tv watch (probably Paw Patrol again), looked elated upon seeing the final product! As Alexis later wrote on Instagram: “Speechless is the best reaction.”