Alex Rodriguez celebrates ‘hero’ Jennifer Lopez’s 51st birthday with romantic video

Alex Rodriguez ’s life is “magical” with Jennifer Lopez in it. The former MLB player took to social media on Friday to celebrate his fiancée’s birthday. The Let’s Get Loud singer turned 51 on July 24. In honor of the occasion, Alex shared a heartfelt tribute on social media writing: “Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”
The dad of two, who turns 45 on July 27, posted a video featuring pictures and clips of him and J.Lo set to Dean Martin’s romantic tune Volare. Among the memories included was the first time Alex and Jennifer met at a 2005 baseball game, as well as footage from the singer’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance and A-Rod’s proposal to the actress.
Jennifer also commemorated her big day with a video of fans wishing her a happy birthday. “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different,” she penned. “But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️.”
Leading up to her birthday, J.Lo spoke to People magazine about her “low-key” celebration this year. “Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It’s My Birthday tour,” Jennifer told the news outlet. “We had a birthday cake every night. So if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We’ll keep it very low-key this year.”