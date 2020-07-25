Alex Rodriguez celebrates ‘hero’ Jennifer Lopez’s 51st birthday with romantic video

Jennifer also commemorated her big day with a video of fans wishing her a happy birthday. “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different,” she penned. “But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️.”

Leading up to her birthday, J.Lo spoke to People magazine about her “low-key” celebration this year. “Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It’s My Birthday tour,” Jennifer told the news outlet. “We had a birthday cake every night. So if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We’ll keep it very low-key this year.”